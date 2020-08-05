4 августа в Бейруте в районе порта взорвались 2750 тонн аммиачной селитры. В результате взрыва погибли более 100 человек, несколько тысяч получили ранения, более 300 тысяч остались без крова. Взрыв огромной силы ощущался по всему городу и далеко за его пределами. Вот как это выглядит на видео очевидцев.

Внимание! Многие кадры из этой подборки могут шокировать вас. Пожалуйста, не смотрите, если вы к этому не готовы.

Во время свадебной фотосессии

Во время церковной службы

Priest celebrates live streamed Mass when a massive explosion rips through Beirut. pic.twitter.com/uvhEW33cFa — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) August 5, 2020

Из машины (очень страшно)

Probably the scariest video of the #BeirutExplosion. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/YeO21zbqz5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 5, 2020

Как взрыв выглядел с воды

LOOK AT THIS EXPLOSION, do YOU think these are fireworks?#explosion #Beirut #beirutexplosion pic.twitter.com/woiFYHP2nw

Check out the shock wave on the water. — Daniel Gifford (@DanielG39143591) August 5, 2020

В магазине

CCTV fotage of a shop in #Beirut shows the impact of the nearby explosions at the city's port.#beirutexplosion#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/uYMI53ye8G — Azeem Rizvi (@TLPDefender) August 4, 2020

Дома

🇱🇧 Thank f*ck those lower window panels were strong enough not to shatter. #Beirutpic.twitter.com/v3gxX8XFc3 — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) August 5, 2020

Отец успокаивает и прячет своего сына после взрыва

All respect to this father… at the moment of #BeirutExplosion how he tried to save his son … pic.twitter.com/0PvklZnk1K — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) August 4, 2020

Домработница спасает ребенка своего работодателя

Компиляция записи взрыва с разных ракурсов

А это уже не видео, а фото со сравнением Бейрута до и после взрыва