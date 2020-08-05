4 августа в Бейруте в районе порта взорвались 2750 тонн аммиачной селитры. В результате взрыва погибли более 100 человек, несколько тысяч получили ранения, более 300 тысяч остались без крова. Взрыв огромной силы ощущался по всему городу и далеко за его пределами. Вот как это выглядит на видео очевидцев.
Внимание! Многие кадры из этой подборки могут шокировать вас. Пожалуйста, не смотрите, если вы к этому не готовы.
Во время свадебной фотосессии
Во время церковной службы
Из машины (очень страшно)
Как взрыв выглядел с воды
Check out the shock wave on the water.
#BeirutBlast #BeirutExplosion What the f***ing year of 2020 😠😑😢😐
В магазине
Дома
Отец успокаивает и прячет своего сына после взрыва
Домработница спасает ребенка своего работодателя
My heart goes for this African maid, who ignored her own life, and tried to safe her employer's child.
Компиляция записи взрыва с разных ракурсов
А это уже не видео, а фото со сравнением Бейрута до и после взрыва
