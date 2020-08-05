4 августа в Бейруте в районе порта взорвались 2750 тонн аммиачной селитры. В результате взрыва погибли более 100 человек, несколько тысяч получили ранения, более 300 тысяч остались без крова. Взрыв огромной силы ощущался по всему городу и далеко за его пределами. Вот как это выглядит на видео очевидцев.

Внимание! Многие кадры из этой подборки могут шокировать вас. Пожалуйста, не смотрите, если вы к этому не готовы.

Во время свадебной фотосессии

Во время церковной службы

Из машины (очень страшно)

Как взрыв выглядел с воды

В магазине

Дома

Отец успокаивает и прячет своего сына после взрыва

Домработница спасает ребенка своего работодателя

Компиляция записи взрыва с разных ракурсов

А это уже не видео, а фото со сравнением Бейрута до и после взрыва

АРТЫКУЛЫ ПА ТЭМЕБОЛЬШ АД АЎТАРА